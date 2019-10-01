Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Expected to play Friday
Coach Barry Trotz is confident that Cizikas (lower body) will be ready to play Friday against Washington.
Cizikas has been dealing with a minor lower-body issue over the past few days, but it shouldn't prevent him from suiting up for the Islanders' regular-season opener against the Capitals. The 27-year-old will once again fill a bottom-six role for New York this campaign.
