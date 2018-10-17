Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Expected to play Wednesday
Cizikas (lower body) is expected to be activated off of IR and play Wednesday in Anaheim, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas only missed one game due to the injury as he and the team were taking the cautious route. Cizikas is expected to play with Cal Clutterbuck and Ross Johnston upon his return as Matt Martin will likely be a healthy scratch Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...