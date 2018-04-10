Cizikas has recovered from the upper body injury that cost him the final seven games of the season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The 2017-18 season was not a good one for Cizikas as he finishes with seven goals, 10 assists, and a minus-12 rating in 64 games. He is an energy player for the Islanders that is tasked with shutting down an opponents top line and hitting anything that moves. He will likely return to the Islanders next season as their fourth-line center.