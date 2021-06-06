Cizikas scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.
Cizikas gave the Islanders a two-goal cushion with 1:03 left in the third period. The 30-year-old center has scored twice in the last three games after going six years between postseason tallies. He's at three points, 14 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-1 rating through 10 playoff contests.
