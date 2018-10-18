Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Finds back of net in return
Cizikas provided the lone goal for the Islanders in their 4-1 road loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
Cizikas overcame a lower-body injury and was activated from injured reserve Wednesday morning. He only skated for 9:38, but that's actually not far from the norm for the physical bottom-six center. He'll hope for a better team effort in Thursday's game against the Kings at Staples Center.
