Cizikas tallied a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Anaheim.

Cizikas extended the Islanders' lead to 2-0 in the second period, corralling a cross-ice feed from Cal Clutterbuck before burying a wrist shot. The 32-year-old Cizikas now has goals in back-to-back games and three points in his last four contests. While his recent scoring production has been a nice boost, the veteran center is expected to provide much offense on the fourth line. Cizikas is up to five goals and 10 points through 28 games this season. He's also added 44 hits and 29 blocked shots.