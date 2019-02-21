Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Finds twine again
Cizikas scored his 16th goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.
Cizikas now has four goals in his last four games, giving him 26 points in 52 games this year. The fourth-liner is enjoying a career year for scoring, but with a 19.8 percent shooting percentage, this is likely a one-year boost in scoring.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dream sniping continues•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Career high-goal total•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Streaky stretch continues•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Doesn't practice•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Rare multi-point performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...