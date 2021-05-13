Cizikas finished the regular season without a point in the last 19 games for the Islanders.

Cizikas had seven goals and seven assists on the season, which tied his point total from last season but in eight more games. That total was also the lowest he posted for the Islanders since his rookie season in 2011-12. Cizikas also had a minus-2 rating, his worst since 2017-18. These were not the numbers that he wanted to post going into his walk year, especially for an Islanders team that will be right up against the salary cap for the second straight season.