Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Forced to leave game early
Cizikas left the game early Tuesday after getting tangled up with Ivan Provorov of the Flyers along the boards, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas was in obvious pain and had to be helped off the ice. The play looked innocent enough and replay seems to show that the skate blade of Provorov might have caught Cizikas on his left leg. If this is the case and Cizikas is forced to miss time due to the injury, he will become the second member of the fourth-line for the Islanders to miss time due to a slice from a skate blade. Cal Clutterbuck still hasn't returned to the team after suffering a similar injury to his wrist on Dec. 19.
