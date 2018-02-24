Cizikas has two goals and two assists (12 games) since returning from a hand injury on Jan. 30.

Due to numerous injuries to the bottom six forwards for the Isles this season, Cizikas has been asked to do more than just be a checker on the fourth line. While he is on pace to produce the most goals in his career, that has come with a cost as his assist production is down, and he is currently a minus-4 which would be the second worst of his career. Cizikas is currently back to centering the fourth line with his usual linemates, Cal Clutterbuck on the right side and Ross Johnston or Jason Chimera on the left.