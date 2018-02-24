Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Four points in last 12 games
Cizikas has two goals and two assists (12 games) since returning from a hand injury on Jan. 30.
Due to numerous injuries to the bottom six forwards for the Isles this season, Cizikas has been asked to do more than just be a checker on the fourth line. While he is on pace to produce the most goals in his career, that has come with a cost as his assist production is down, and he is currently a minus-4 which would be the second worst of his career. Cizikas is currently back to centering the fourth line with his usual linemates, Cal Clutterbuck on the right side and Ross Johnston or Jason Chimera on the left.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...