Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Game-time call
Cizikas (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas has been battling an undisclosed injury during the first week of the season, but it hasn't impacted his ability to play up until now. If he's unable to go, Tom Kuhnhackl will likely draw into the lineup against the Hurricanes.
