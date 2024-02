Cizikas (hand) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Tampa Bay, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Cizikas will partake in the pregame warmup, per coach Patrick Roy, before a decision is made on his status. Cizikas sat out Thursday's 4-0 loss to St. Louis after being injured Tuesday versus Pittsburgh. He has six goals, six assists and 97 hits in 44 games this season. Should Cizikas return to the lineup, Kyle MacLean could be a healthy scratch versus the Lightning.