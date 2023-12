Cizikas (illness) will be a game-time decision Sunday against Pittsburgh, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Cizikas sat out Friday's 5-1 win over Washington. If he returns to the lineup Sunday, Matt Martin could be a healthy scratch. In his fourth-line role this season, Cizikas has contributed five goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net. 36 blocked shots and 55 hits over 34 games.