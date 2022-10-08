Cizikas will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale against the Rangers, Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports.
Cizikas got back on the ice Saturday morning after being unavailable for the past few days due to an undisclosed issue. Coach Lane Lambert confirmed after the session that Cizikas would play Saturday night. Based on the morning skate, the Islanders forward is projected to play between Matt Martin and Ross Johnston.
