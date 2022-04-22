Cizikas has set a personal best in penalty minutes this season for the Islanders with 48.

The previous high for Cizikas was the 41 he had in 2019-20 in just 48 games. Cizikas is not a fighter, so the majority of these PIMs have been minors. While it's nice to get on the scoresheet, the Islanders would prefer that he put up a goal or an assist more often. Since setting a career-high in points during the 2018-19 season with 33, Cizikas only scored 14 points the next two seasons and, this season, also has 14 points. Cizikas comes into the game Thursday without a point in his last eight games.