Cizikas recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Cizikas has a marker and three assists over his last four outings, bringing him up to five goals and 17 points in 65 contests this season. That puts him ahead of his 2021-22 finish of 16 points in 74 games, though the 32-year-old's likely to end the campaign well short of his career high of 33 points, which was set in 2018-19.