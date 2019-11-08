Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Heating up offensively
Cizikas had a goal and a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Cizikas' first-period tally was his second goal in the last two games after he started the season on an eight-game drought, and four of his five points this season have come in these past two games. Last season's 20-goal campaign was made possible by an unsustainable 18.0 shooting percentage, so just cracking double digits in goals should be considered a success for Cizikas, who had never done that before 2018-19.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Two-point effort in win•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Ready to rock•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Returns to practice•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Doubtful for Thursday's contest•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Missing another game Saturday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Skipping trip to Winnipeg•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.