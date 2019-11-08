Cizikas had a goal and a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Cizikas' first-period tally was his second goal in the last two games after he started the season on an eight-game drought, and four of his five points this season have come in these past two games. Last season's 20-goal campaign was made possible by an unsustainable 18.0 shooting percentage, so just cracking double digits in goals should be considered a success for Cizikas, who had never done that before 2018-19.