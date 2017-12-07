Islanders' Casey Cizikas: In lineup Thursday
Cizikas (lower body) will suit up against the Penguins on Thursday.
Cizikas returns to action following a four-game stint on injured reserve. The center will replace Alan Quine (undisclosed), who is dealing with an injury of his own. Prior to getting hurt, Cizikas was stuck in a four-game pointless streak -- his second such stretch of the season. Perhaps the time watching from the press box will help the 26-year-old bring his point drought to an end versus Pittsburgh.
