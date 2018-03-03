Islanders' Casey Cizikas: In Saturday's lineup
Cizikas (personal) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins.
Cizikas was away from the team to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, but he is now back and ready to roll. The 27-year-old pivot will center the fourth line Saturday, with something more to play for moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...