Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Injury specified as strain
Cizikas (lower body) is dealing with a strain that he suffered in pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's matinee against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas was a late scratch in the most recent contest, which ended up as a 2-1 loss for the Isles. Coach Barry Trotz hinted at the possibility of the penalty-killing specialist returning to action Sunday against the Wild.
