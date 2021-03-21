Cizikas scored a pair of first-period goals Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Cizikas converted his only two shots of the game, lighting the lamp twice just over five minutes apart to help the Islanders build a 4-0 lead. He stole the puck at the Philadelphia blue line and snapped a shot past Carter Hart for his first tally, then hammered a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle for his first multi-goal game of the year. The 29-year-old Cizikas has scored six times to go with seven assists in 32 contests on the year.