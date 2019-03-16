Cizikas won't play Saturday versus Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas did miss practice Friday, but coach Barry Trotz stated that was just to give his bruising forward a day of rest. It seems Trotz was covering up the injury with the thought that Cizikas might be able to play through it and not wanting to advertise that he was banged up. Cizikas will next get a chance to play Sunday in Minnesota.