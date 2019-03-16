Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Late scratch
Cizikas won't play Saturday versus Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas did miss practice Friday, but coach Barry Trotz stated that was just to give his bruising forward a day of rest. It seems Trotz was covering up the injury with the thought that Cizikas might be able to play through it and not wanting to advertise that he was banged up. Cizikas will next get a chance to play Sunday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Slated to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dealing will illness•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Continues dream season•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Strikes first for Isles•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Finds twine again•
-
Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dream sniping continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...