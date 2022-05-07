Cizikas led the Islanders in minor penalties this season with 24, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders will have to ask themselves why this was the case as Cizikas only had 11 minor penalties during the 2020-21 season. The Isles rely on the line of Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck, and Cizikas to provide the team with a burst of energy, but that wasn't the case last season as the entire line seemed to struggle from the opening puck drop. That line will likely be together to start the 2022-23 season, but another slow start could see coach Barry Trotz contemplate making changes to one or more of the trio.