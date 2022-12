Cizikas leads the Islanders in penalty minutes with 40 in 33 games this season.

This is quite a surprise as Cizikas is not a goon who is dropping his gloves to pile up the minutes. It's also a surprise when you consider that his career high in PIM was the 48 he had last year. He might pass that number before the calendar year is over. Cizikas has been talked to by the coaching staff to stay out of the sin bin but has still taken a minor penalty in two of his last three games.