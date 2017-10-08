Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Leads team with three-point outing
Cizikas had an outstanding game Saturday, scoring twice and assisting on another, in a 5-4 win over Buffalo.
It is a defining moment in the pivot's career and maybe even his best game in the NHL. But Cizikas remains a bottom-six forward, who'll likely top out at 30 points. Still, what a nice night for the former Mississauga St. Mike's Major.
