Play

Cizikas had an outstanding game Saturday, scoring twice and assisting on another, in a 5-4 win over Buffalo.

It is a defining moment in the pivot's career and maybe even his best game in the NHL. But Cizikas remains a bottom-six forward, who'll likely top out at 30 points. Still, what a nice night for the former Mississauga St. Mike's Major.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories