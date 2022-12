Cizikas (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Rangers and did not return. Head coach Lane Lambert had no update on his status after the game, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas exited in the second period. He logged a hit in 7:31 of ice time. The Islanders play again Friday versus the Panthers, but it's unclear if Cizikas will be able to shake off his injury in time to suit up.