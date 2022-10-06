Cizikas had to leave practice early Wednesday for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders stated that the reason for his absence was for maintenance. That could mean anything from skate sharpening to a bathroom break. Cizikas is expected to be ready to play for the season opener on Oct. 13 versus the Panthers and play center on the fourth line.
