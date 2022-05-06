Cizikas was the team leader for the Islanders with 24 minor penalties, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports reports.

This was a far cry from the 2020-21 season, where Cizikas only had 11 minor penalties for the team. The entire fourth line for the Islanders had an off-season but maybe none more than Cizikas, who seemed to be a step slower this season and may have been dealing with an injury that didn't stop him from playing but did keep him from playing his best. If Cizikas doesn't revert to the player he used to be, then the Islanders will have another long-term contract that could haunt them for years.