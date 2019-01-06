Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Lends helping hand in win
Cizikas notched a pair of helpers in Saturday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.
The 27-year-old continues to add to his career year and is now up to 17 points in 33 games. Even though he's putting up bigger numbers than ever before, in his eighth NHL season, Cizikas shouldn't be relied upon to provide consistent fantasy production.
