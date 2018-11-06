Cizikas scored two goals on his only two shots while adding two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

The 27-year-old has never scored more than nine goals in a season. but Cizikas is off to a flying start to 2018-19, finding the back of the net five times already through 13 games to go along with four assists. He's only taken 19 shots, however, and his 26.3 percent shooting should cool down in a hurry.