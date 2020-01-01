Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Lights lamp twice in win
Cizikas scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.
He also added three shots, four PIM, two hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Cizikas has four goals and five points over the last 10 games, which for the 28-year-old counts as a hot streak, and as long as he remains on the Isles' fourth line he'll be an unreliable fantasy asset.
