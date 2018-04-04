Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Likely out for season
Cizikas (upper body) is back at practice but not expected to play again this season, Newsday reports.
Cizikas has missed the past five contests due to the injury and with the Islanders not playing for anything the team doesn't see a reason to put him back in the lineup. They will give him the entire offseason to rest and recuperate. Cizikas has been a disappointment for the Islanders this year with only seven goals, 10 assists, and a minus-12 rating in 64 games. The Islanders will expect more out of their fourth-line center next season.
