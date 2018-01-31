Cizikas put a shot on goal, dished out two hits, blocked a shot, and finished with a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against the Panthers.

Cizikas had missed the previous six games while languishing on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, but the Isles will be thrilled to have him back with the team. Not only does Cizikas bring energy and responsible play to the lineup, but he's shown the ability to contribute offensively -- he recorded 25 points in 59 games last season and has 11 points through 41 games this campaign -- as a bottom-six forward.