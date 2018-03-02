Cizikas may miss the game Friday to be with his wife who is currently in labor, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Congratulations go out to the expected parents as the child will be their first. Cizikas only has one assist in his last seven games but is still a valuable presence as an energy player on the team's fourth-line. If Cizikas does indeed miss the game Friday, his next chance to play would be Saturday in Pittsburgh.