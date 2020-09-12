Cizikas (undisclosed) didn't play in Friday's Game 3 and his status for Sunday's Game 4 against the Lightning is uncertain, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz mentioned after Game 3 that he would need to check on Cizikas' status Saturday, indicating the 29-year-old forward missed Friday's game with some sort of injury. Cizikas' role is bigger on the ice than in fantasy -- he has just two assists to go with 54 hits in 18 playoff contests. Michael Dal Colle and Derick Brassard replaced Cizikas and Andrew Ladd (healthy scratch) in Friday's game.