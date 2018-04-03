Cizikas (upper body) didn't practice with the Islanders on Monday, Newsday reports.

This doesn't mean that Cizikas won't play Tuesday versus Philadelphia but it's not a positive sign either. The Islanders originally stated that he would only miss two games, but two has turned into four. The Islanders are out of the playoff picture so it would seem unlikely that they would rush Cizikas back into the lineup unless he is 100% healthy.