Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Missing another game Saturday
Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Cizikas (lower leg) wasn't on the ice for morning skate, which suggests he likely won't play Saturday against Columbus.
Cizikas was considered doubtful for Saturday's contest after failing to make the trip to Winnipeg for New York's previous game, so the fact that he won't be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets doesn't come as a surprise. The 28-year-old grinder is coming off a 20-goal season aided by an unsustainable 18.0 shooting percentage, but he had never previously scored double-digit goals and is still in search of his first in 2019-20.
