Cizikas posted an assist and four hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.
Cizikas made a centering pass to set up Mathew Barzal for the Islanders' lone goal. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Cizikas, who has spent virtually all of his career as a bottom-six center. It's unclear how long he'll stick on the top line, but the Islanders' injury situation has clearly made head coach Lane Lambert get creative with his forwards. Cizikas has two goals, six assists, 42 shots on net, 82 hits, 40 PIM and 28 blocked shots through 37 contests.
