Cizikas provided the game-winning goal in the Islanders' 3-2 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.
Cizikas found the back of the net at 13:40 of the third period to break the 2-2 tie. He had six goals and 21 points in 81 contests last season. Cizikas is expected to serve primarily on the fourth line this year.
