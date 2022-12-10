Cizikas scored a goal and produced a plus-3 rating during a 6-4 win over the host Devils on Friday.

Cizikas, who has two points in his past three games, notched his first goal in 28 outings this season. The up-and-down campaign continues for the 31-year-old center. Cizikas opened the season pointless in seven games. After back-to-back helpers Oct. 28 and 29, Cizikas went another seven scoreless outings. On Friday, Cizikas registered two shots and two PIM.