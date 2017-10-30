Cizikas is currently in a five game scoreless drought.

Cizikas does have three goals and five points in 11 games this season but his game is more about keeping the puck out of his own net rather than leading an offensive push. He has never scored more than nine goals in a season or eclipsed 21 points and shouldn't be relied upon to do so this season either.

