Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Not out for warmups
Cizikas (groin) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Monday's game against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Cizikas was injured in Saturday's game against Boston and will miss his second consecutive game dealing with the groin issue. With Cizikas out of the lineup, Leo Komarov will round out the centers on the team's fourth line. Expect another update on Cizikas' health ahead of Tuesday's game against the Red Wings.
