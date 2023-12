Cizikas (illness) will not be available Friday against Washington, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Cizikas was considered a game-time call against the Capitals but will ultimately miss his first game of the year. The 32-year-old has tallied five goals and 10 points through 34 games but has been held without a point over his last six appearances. Matt Martin is expected to replace Cizikas in the lineup Friday.