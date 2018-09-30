Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Not seriously injured
Cizikas wasn't seriously injured when his skate was caught in a rounded area of the glass during the game Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas was admittedly worried that the injury may have been much worse than it actually was. Cizikas was able to skate Sunday and is expected to be ready for the Islanders season opener Thursday in Carolina. Cizikas will center the fourth-line and is likely to play between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.
