Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Officially ruled out Friday
Cizikas (lower body) skated before practice Thursday and has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Senators, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Cizikas' return date remains uncertain, but Friday's contest marks his second consecutive missed contest as a result of his lower-body issue. Anthony Beauvillier will likely draw into the contest for a second straight game in his place and may continue to do so until Cizikas is healthy enough to dress again.
