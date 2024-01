Cizikas was put on injured reserve Wednesday retroactive to Jan. 9, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The move being retroactive means Cizikas can be activated whenever he's healthy. However, he was listed as week-to-week, per Andrew Gross of Newsday on Thursday, so the 32-year-old forward probably won't return soon. Cizikas has five goals, 11 points, 69 hits and 42 blocks in 39 outings in 2023-24. Hudson Fasching has been playing regularly during Cizikas' absence.