Cizikas supplied a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit on Monday.

With the Islanders shorthanded, Cizikas found the back of the net at 18:39 of the second period to put New York up 1-0. It was his second goal and fourth point in eight appearances this year. Cizikas is on a three-game scoring streak, but he's unlikely to have a great campaign offensively. The 32-year-old's serving in a bottom-six capacity and has never recorded more than 33 points in a single season.