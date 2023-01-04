Cizikas scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Cizikas ended a seven-game goal drought with his third-period insurance marker. He's earned three points over his last two outings and now has 10 points, 43 shots on net 82 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 38 contests overall. Cizikas is playing a large role while the Islanders' forward group remains banged up, but he'll likely be back on the fourth line when the team's health improves.