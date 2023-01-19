Cizikas was scoreless as the Islanders lost 4-1 to the Bruins on Thursday.

The Islanders are in a massive goal-scoring slump at this time. They have only lit the lamp 11 times in their last seven games and have won only once. Cizikas only has four goals and 12 points in 45 games this season. He's not the answer to the team's goal-scoring problems. Cizikas is on the team to provide energy as he centers Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck; their job is to hit anything in a different-colored jersey. Cizikas is on pace to have his best season point-wise since 2018-19, but that may not be enough to get him or the team to where they want to go.