Cizikas scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Cizikas opened the scoring at 5:11 of the first period. The center snapped a three-game slump with the tally. He's up to eight goals, 16 points, 55 shots on net, 102 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 51 contests overall in a bottom-six role.